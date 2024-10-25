ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,800 shares, an increase of 460.9% from the September 30th total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

ABN AMRO Bank Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:AAVMY traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $16.35. 19,131 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,109. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.05. ABN AMRO Bank has a 52 week low of $12.71 and a 52 week high of $18.40.

ABN AMRO Bank Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.5058 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th.

ABN AMRO Bank Company Profile

ABN AMRO Bank N.V. provides various banking products and financial services to retail, private, and business clients in the Netherlands and internationally. It operates through three segments: Personal & Business Banking, Wealth Management, and Corporate Banking. The company provides savings and deposits products; investment and insurance products; and consumer, personal, car, and home improvement loan.

