Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) Short Interest Up 233.6% in October

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,340,000 shares, an increase of 233.6% from the September 30th total of 2,500,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 895,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.3 days.

Acadia Realty Trust Stock Down 1.1 %

Acadia Realty Trust stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.01. The stock had a trading volume of 562,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 980,706. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. Acadia Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $13.24 and a fifty-two week high of $24.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 20.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 1.47.

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.30). Acadia Realty Trust had a net margin of 0.20% and a return on equity of 0.03%. The business had revenue of $87.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Acadia Realty Trust will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Acadia Realty Trust Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were given a $0.19 dividend. This is a boost from Acadia Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AKR shares. StockNews.com downgraded Acadia Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Compass Point raised Acadia Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $23.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Acadia Realty Trust from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.60.

Institutional Trading of Acadia Realty Trust

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AKR. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Acadia Realty Trust by 32.7% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas bought a new position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Acadia Realty Trust by 35.0% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Acadia Realty Trust during the second quarter worth $103,000. 97.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Acadia Realty Trust

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual Core Portfolio and Fund operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

Featured Articles

