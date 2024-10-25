Acala Token (ACA) One Day Trading Volume Tops $4.25 Million

Acala Token (ACA) traded down 11% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 25th. During the last seven days, Acala Token has traded down 7.4% against the dollar. One Acala Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0552 or 0.00000083 BTC on popular exchanges. Acala Token has a market capitalization of $59.67 million and $4.25 million worth of Acala Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00007152 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66,635.85 or 1.00047966 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.58 or 0.00012879 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00006883 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00006488 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000781 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000036 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.57 or 0.00056411 BTC.

About Acala Token

Acala Token (CRYPTO:ACA) is a coin. It was first traded on January 21st, 2020. Acala Token’s total supply is 1,124,999,995 coins and its circulating supply is 1,079,999,995 coins. The official message board for Acala Token is medium.com/acalanetwork. Acala Token’s official Twitter account is @acalanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Acala Token’s official website is acala.network. The Reddit community for Acala Token is https://reddit.com/r/acalanetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Acala Token

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Acala Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Acala Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Acala Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

