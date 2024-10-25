Envirotech Vehicles, Inc. (OTCMKTS: ADOM) made significant leadership changes, as announced in an 8-K filing on October 16, 2024. The company appointed Jason Maddox as President and Elgin Tracy as Chief Operating Officer, effective the same day.

Jason Maddox, 46, brings extensive experience to his new role, having previously served as the Chief Executive Officer of Maddox Defense, Inc. Among his achievements is the successful establishment of Maddox Defense as a key player in government contracting. Maddox holds a mechanical engineering and journalism degree from the University of Colorado, a master’s degree in entrepreneurship from Babson F.W. Olin Graduate School, and a post-graduate degree in entrepreneurship studies from Harvard Business School.

Elgin Tracy, 40, appointed as Chief Operating Officer, previously held the same position at Maddox Defense. With over two decades of experience in the defense and oil & gas industries, Tracy has a proven track record of overseeing successful businesses. He played a crucial role in delivering significant contracts and purchase orders amounting to over $2.5 billion in the past five years. Tracy holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in construction management from Texas State University.

The compensation for both Maddox and Tracy will be determined by the Compensation Committee of Envirotech Vehicles, Inc.’s Board of Directors at a later date. Apart from these appointments, there are no material arrangements between the executives and any other individuals concerning their roles in the company. Jason Maddox’s position as Chief Executive Officer of Maddox Defense and Elgin Tracy’s role as Chief Operating Officer creates a unique dynamic due to Envirotech Vehicles, Inc.’s potential acquisition of Maddox Defense.

Envirotech Vehicles, Inc.’s press release on October 16, 2024, confirms these appointments. The release is attached as Exhibit 99.1 to the 8-K filing. The information disclosed in this filing, along with the press release, is not considered “filed” for Securities Exchange Act of 1934 purposes and is not incorporated by reference into any registration statement under the Securities Act of 1933 or the Exchange Act unless explicitly stated in a specific filing.

The company’s Chief Financial Officer, Franklin Lim, signed off on the 8-K filing on October 22, 2024, as required. The new appointments signify a strategic move by Envirotech Vehicles, Inc. to strengthen its leadership team and position the company for future growth opportunities.

Envirotech Vehicles, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and installation of zero-emission electric drivetrain systems for fleet vehicles. Its products and services include zero-emission vehicles and chassis; e-trikes; and Neighborhood Electric Vehicles that are enclosed vehicles with seatbelts, climate control, and fold-down rear seats.

