ADT (NYSE:ADT) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

ADT (NYSE:ADT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.70-0.75 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.68. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.85-4.95 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.89 billion. ADT also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 0.700-0.750 EPS.

ADT Price Performance

NYSE:ADT traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.88. 14,780,516 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,099,329. ADT has a one year low of $5.53 and a one year high of $8.25. The company has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98.

Get ADT alerts:

ADT (NYSE:ADT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The security and automation business reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. ADT had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 13.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that ADT will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

ADT Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 12th will be given a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th. ADT’s payout ratio is 31.43%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of ADT from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of ADT from $8.20 to $9.20 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

View Our Latest Stock Report on ADT

About ADT

(Get Free Report)

ADT Inc provides security, interactive, and smart home solutions to residential and small business customers in the United States. It operates through two segments, Consumer and Small Business, and Solar. The company provides burglar and life safety alarms, smart security cameras, smart home automation systems, and video surveillance systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ADT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.