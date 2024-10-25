Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADN) recently disclosed a significant change in its executive leadership team. On October 24, 2024, the Board of Directors for the company approved the termination of Vassilios Gregoriou from his roles as Chief Executive Officer and Acting Chief Financial Officer with immediate effect.

Following this decision, the Board appointed Gary Herman, the current Class I Director of Advent Technologies, to step into the position of Interim Chief Executive Officer. Herman’s appointment is effective immediately and will continue until a new Chief Executive Officer is appointed. For detailed information on Mr. Herman’s background and experience, interested parties are referred to the Company’s Current Report on Form 8-K dated September 4, 2024.

It was clarified that there are no familial relations between Mr. Herman and any director or executive officer of Advent Technologies. Additionally, there are no direct or indirect material interests held by Mr. Herman in any transaction that would require disclosure under Item 404(a) of Regulation S-K.

The official statement was provided in a Form 8-K filing submitted to the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. As per the filing, Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc. confirmed these changes by the Board and noted that the transition in leadership aims to facilitate the company’s ongoing growth trajectory.

This report was signed on behalf of Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc. by Gary Herman, the newly appointed Interim Chief Executive Officer.

It is essential to note that the details presented in this announcement are in line with the current information available and the official filing submitted by Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc. to the regulatory authorities.

The news comes as the company continues to navigate its strategic objectives and operational imperatives in the evolving market landscape. Investors and stakeholders are anticipated to closely monitor further developments within the organization in light of these leadership changes.

