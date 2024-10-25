Aerodrome Finance (AERO) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $176.60 Million

Aerodrome Finance (AERO) traded down 6.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 25th. Aerodrome Finance has a market capitalization of $176.60 million and $27.20 million worth of Aerodrome Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Aerodrome Finance has traded 19.6% lower against the US dollar. One Aerodrome Finance token can currently be bought for about $1.10 or 0.00001621 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Aerodrome Finance

Aerodrome Finance’s total supply is 1,332,365,398 tokens and its circulating supply is 159,975,820 tokens. The official website for Aerodrome Finance is aerodrome.finance. Aerodrome Finance’s official Twitter account is @aerodromefi. The official message board for Aerodrome Finance is medium.com/@aerodromefi.

Buying and Selling Aerodrome Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Aerodrome Finance (AERO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Base platform. Aerodrome Finance has a current supply of 1,332,365,398.0569432 with 669,560,440.7651283 in circulation. The last known price of Aerodrome Finance is 1.10467669 USD and is down -6.33 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 162 active market(s) with $24,601,361.08 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://aerodrome.finance/.”

