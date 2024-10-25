Aew Uk Reit (LON:AEWU) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Shares of Aew Uk Reit (LON:AEWU – Get Free Report) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 95.99 ($1.25) and traded as low as GBX 92.49 ($1.20). Aew Uk Reit shares last traded at GBX 93.60 ($1.22), with a volume of 461,205 shares trading hands.
Aew Uk Reit Trading Up 0.7 %
The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 96.10 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 90.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.77, a current ratio of 4.90 and a quick ratio of 6.18. The company has a market cap of £155.25 million, a PE ratio of 1,633.33 and a beta of 0.61.
Aew Uk Reit Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.14%. Aew Uk Reit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13,333.33%.
Aew Uk Reit Company Profile
AEW UK REIT plc (LSE: AEWU) aims to deliver an attractive total return to shareholders by investing predominantly in smaller commercial properties (typically less than £15 million), on shorter occupational leases in strong commercial locations across the United Kingdom. The Company is currently invested in office, retail, industrial and leisure assets, with a focus on active asset management, repositioning the properties and improving the quality of income streams.
