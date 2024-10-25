AGF Management (TSE:AGF.B) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

AGF Management Limited (TSE:AGF.B – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$8.46 and traded as high as C$10.47. AGF Management shares last traded at C$10.16, with a volume of 58,249 shares trading hands.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank lifted their price target on AGF Management from C$10.75 to C$11.25 in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of AGF Management from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Desjardins increased their price target on shares of AGF Management from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of AGF Management from C$9.00 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on shares of AGF Management from C$14.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AGF Management has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$11.82.
In other AGF Management news, Director Laura Lee Dottori-Attanasio bought 12,500 shares of AGF Management stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$7.99 per share, with a total value of C$99,833.75. In related news, Director Laura Lee Dottori-Attanasio purchased 12,500 shares of AGF Management stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$7.99 per share, for a total transaction of C$99,833.75. Also, Director Cybele Negris acquired 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$8.15 per share, for a total transaction of C$48,900.00. Insiders acquired 51,585 shares of company stock valued at $411,226 in the last quarter. 18.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
AGF Management Limited is one of Canada's premier investment management companies with offices across Canada and subsidiaries around the world. 2007 marks AGF's 50th anniversary ofproviding Canadians with innovative investment solutions across the wealth continuum. AGF's products and services include a diversified family of more than 50 mutual funds, the evolutionary AGF Elements portfolios, the Harmony asset management program, AGF Private Investment Management, Institutional Account Services and AGF Trust GICs, loans and mortgages.
