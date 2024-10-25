AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCP) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCP – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,800 shares, a decrease of 81.7% from the September 30th total of 42,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 41,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:AGNCP traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $24.66. 6,386 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,726. AGNC Investment has a 52-week low of $19.61 and a 52-week high of $24.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.10.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st were issued a $0.3828 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.21%. This is an increase from AGNC Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38.

AGNC Investment Corp. provides private capital to housing market in the United States. It invests in residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the United States government-sponsored enterprise or by the United States government agency.

