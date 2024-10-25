Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Shares Sold by Lake Street Advisors Group LLC

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC trimmed its stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,929 shares of the company’s stock after selling 331 shares during the quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $2,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ABNB. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb in the first quarter worth $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb in the third quarter worth $25,000. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb in the second quarter worth $28,000. Cultivar Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb in the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 55.0% in the first quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. 80.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Airbnb Stock Up 1.6 %

NASDAQ ABNB traded up $2.19 on Friday, hitting $134.94. 469,172 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,399,898. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $124.60 and a 200 day moving average of $139.37. The company has a market capitalization of $86.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.17. Airbnb, Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.38 and a twelve month high of $170.10.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. Airbnb had a return on equity of 34.74% and a net margin of 46.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ABNB shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Airbnb from $151.00 to $130.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Airbnb from $180.00 to $130.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Airbnb from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Argus downgraded Airbnb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Airbnb from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.35.

Insider Transactions at Airbnb

In other news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.94, for a total transaction of $71,364.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 198,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,579,141.36. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.94, for a total value of $71,364.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 198,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,579,141.36. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian Chesky sold 230,769 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $27,692,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,315,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,597,909,440. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 406,171 shares of company stock worth $50,208,253. 27.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Airbnb Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company’s marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

Featured Stories

