Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) Upgraded to Buy at Melius

Melius upgraded shares of Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has $24.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on ACI. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Albertsons Companies from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $27.25 target price on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Albertsons Companies in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Melius Research initiated coverage on shares of Albertsons Companies in a report on Monday, September 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.58.

Albertsons Companies Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE ACI opened at $18.77 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.88. Albertsons Companies has a 52-week low of $17.80 and a 52-week high of $23.47. The stock has a market cap of $10.87 billion, a PE ratio of 8.42, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.48.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $18.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.47 billion. Albertsons Companies had a net margin of 1.41% and a return on equity of 56.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Albertsons Companies will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Albertsons Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 28th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 28th. Albertsons Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 21.52%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Albertsons Companies

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lubert Adler Management Company LP raised its position in shares of Albertsons Companies by 47.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lubert Adler Management Company LP now owns 2,664,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,629,000 after acquiring an additional 852,857 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC increased its holdings in Albertsons Companies by 109.7% in the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 57,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 29,849 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Albertsons Companies by 40.1% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 189,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,054,000 after buying an additional 54,130 shares during the period. Swedbank AB boosted its holdings in Albertsons Companies by 166.2% during the second quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 214,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,230,000 after buying an additional 133,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Albertsons Companies by 2.2% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 50,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,093,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. 71.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Albertsons Companies

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company’s food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

