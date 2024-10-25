Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.050-1.120 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.270. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

ALEX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Alliance Global Partners started coverage on shares of Alexander & Baldwin in a report on Thursday, August 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $23.00 price target (up previously from $22.00) on shares of Alexander & Baldwin in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.67.

Shares of NYSE ALEX traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.74. The stock had a trading volume of 296,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 324,566. Alexander & Baldwin has a twelve month low of $15.53 and a twelve month high of $20.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.82. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.28 and a beta of 1.26.

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc (NYSE: ALEX) (A&B) is the only publicly-traded real estate investment trust to focus exclusively on Hawai’i commercial real estate and is the state’s largest owner of grocery-anchored, neighborhood shopping centers. A&B owns, operates and manages approximately 3.9 million square feet of commercial space in Hawai’i, including 22 retail centers, 13 industrial assets and four office properties, as well as 142.0 acres of ground lease assets.

