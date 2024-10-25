Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Position Trimmed by Financial Partners Group LLC

Financial Partners Group LLC decreased its holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 50,397 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,958 shares during the quarter. Altria Group accounts for about 1.0% of Financial Partners Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Financial Partners Group LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $2,572,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Busey Bank lifted its stake in Altria Group by 0.8% during the third quarter. Busey Bank now owns 179,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,178,000 after buying an additional 1,361 shares in the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 10.6% during the third quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 12,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares during the period. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $839,000. Tectonic Advisors LLC grew its position in Altria Group by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 147,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,518,000 after purchasing an additional 18,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV acquired a new stake in Altria Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $106,000. Institutional investors own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

MO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on Altria Group from $44.50 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. StockNews.com cut Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Altria Group from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Altria Group from $57.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Altria Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.20.

Altria Group Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE MO opened at $49.92 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.17 billion, a PE ratio of 8.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.65. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.06 and a 12-month high of $54.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $51.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.95.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 42.25% and a negative return on equity of 232.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

Altria Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 10th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th were paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.17%. This is an increase from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.34%.

About Altria Group

(Free Report)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.