Amalgamated Financial (NASDAQ:AMAL) Issues Earnings Results

Amalgamated Financial (NASDAQ:AMAL – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.08, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $111.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.50 million. Amalgamated Financial had a net margin of 23.64% and a return on equity of 16.23%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.76 EPS.

Amalgamated Financial Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of Amalgamated Financial stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $33.76. The stock had a trading volume of 195,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,026. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.20. Amalgamated Financial has a 1 year low of $15.33 and a 1 year high of $35.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 0.92.

Amalgamated Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 5th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 5th. Amalgamated Financial’s payout ratio is currently 15.69%.

In other Amalgamated Financial news, major shareholder United Canada Council Workers sold 44,577 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.97, for a total transaction of $1,335,972.69. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 384,980 shares in the company, valued at $11,537,850.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on AMAL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Amalgamated Financial from $31.50 to $32.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 target price (up from $30.00) on shares of Amalgamated Financial in a research note on Monday, July 29th.

Amalgamated Financial Company Profile

Amalgamated Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Amalgamated Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, investment management, and trust and custody services for commercial and retail customers in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest bearing accounts, interest-bearing demand products, savings accounts, money market accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

