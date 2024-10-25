American Battery Technology (ABAT) vs. Its Rivals Head-To-Head Survey

American Battery Technology (NASDAQ:ABAT – Get Free Report) is one of 29 publicly-traded companies in the “Mining & quarrying of nonmetallic minerals, except fuels” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare American Battery Technology to related companies based on the strength of its profitability, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares American Battery Technology and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Battery Technology N/A -61.72% -46.74% American Battery Technology Competitors 2.78% 24.52% 4.11%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

9.9% of American Battery Technology shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.0% of shares of all “Mining & quarrying of nonmetallic minerals, except fuels” companies are held by institutional investors. 4.0% of American Battery Technology shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 6.2% of shares of all “Mining & quarrying of nonmetallic minerals, except fuels” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio American Battery Technology $343,500.00 -$52.50 million -1.03 American Battery Technology Competitors $2.27 billion $259.64 million 6.25

This table compares American Battery Technology and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

American Battery Technology’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than American Battery Technology. American Battery Technology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for American Battery Technology and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American Battery Technology 0 0 1 0 3.00 American Battery Technology Competitors 253 1154 1537 17 2.45

American Battery Technology currently has a consensus target price of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 500.00%. As a group, “Mining & quarrying of nonmetallic minerals, except fuels” companies have a potential upside of 10.71%. Given American Battery Technology’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe American Battery Technology is more favorable than its competitors.

Summary

American Battery Technology competitors beat American Battery Technology on 9 of the 12 factors compared.

American Battery Technology Company Profile

American Battery Technology Company operates as a battery materials company. The company explores for resources of battery metals, such as such as lithium, nickel, cobalt, and manganese; and develops and commercializes technologies for the extraction of battery metals, as well as commercializes integrated process for the recycling of lithium-ion batteries. The company was formerly known as American Battery Metals Corporation. American Battery Technology Company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Reno, Nevada.

