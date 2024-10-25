AMERISAFE (NASDAQ:AMSF) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

AMERISAFE (NASDAQ:AMSF – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The insurance provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02, Yahoo Finance reports. AMERISAFE had a return on equity of 16.38% and a net margin of 18.46%. The business had revenue of $78.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS.

Shares of AMSF stock traded down $1.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $54.98. The company had a trading volume of 164,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,168. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.34. The company’s fifty day moving average is $49.19 and its 200 day moving average is $47.05. AMERISAFE has a fifty-two week low of $41.97 and a fifty-two week high of $56.46.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be paid a $3.37 dividend. This represents a $13.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 24.52%. This is an increase from AMERISAFE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 6th. AMERISAFE’s payout ratio is 46.11%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of AMERISAFE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of AMERISAFE in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on AMERISAFE from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

AMERISAFE, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites workers’ compensation insurance in the United States. The company provides benefits to injured employees for temporary or permanent disability, death, and medical and hospital expenses. It sells its products through retail and wholesale brokers and agents; and small and mid-sized employers engaged in hazardous industries, including construction, trucking, logging and lumber, agriculture, manufacturing, telecommunications, and maritime.

