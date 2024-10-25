Amphenol (NYSE:APH) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.48-$0.50 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.48. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.95-$4.05 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.94 billion. Amphenol also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 1.820-1.840 EPS.

Amphenol Price Performance

NYSE APH traded down $0.69 during trading on Friday, hitting $69.11. 2,230,393 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,605,559. The company has a market capitalization of $83.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Amphenol has a 12-month low of $39.48 and a 12-month high of $71.20.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.81 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 24.08% and a net margin of 15.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Amphenol will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

APH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Amphenol from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Amphenol from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.17.

Insider Activity

In other Amphenol news, insider William J. Doherty sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.83, for a total transaction of $19,749,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Amphenol news, insider William J. Doherty sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.83, for a total transaction of $19,749,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.63, for a total transaction of $6,563,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 51,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,373,382. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 570,000 shares of company stock valued at $37,209,000. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

