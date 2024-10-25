Amphenol (NYSE:APH) Price Target Raised to $82.00 at Truist Financial

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Free Report) had its target price increased by Truist Financial from $76.00 to $82.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

APH has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Amphenol from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Amphenol in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Amphenol from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Amphenol from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Amphenol from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.17.

Shares of NYSE APH traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $69.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,825,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,603,604. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.02. The stock has a market cap of $83.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.24. Amphenol has a 12 month low of $39.48 and a 12 month high of $71.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.47.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.81 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 24.08% and a net margin of 15.69%. The business’s revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Amphenol will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Amphenol news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.63, for a total value of $6,563,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 51,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,373,382. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.63, for a total transaction of $6,563,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 51,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,373,382. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Luc Walter sold 170,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.10, for a total transaction of $10,897,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 447,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,703,339. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 570,000 shares of company stock valued at $37,209,000 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Amphenol by 121.2% during the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 376 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Amphenol by 100.0% in the second quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 376 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Sachetta LLC grew its holdings in Amphenol by 131.1% in the second quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 439 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Amphenol by 352.1% in the third quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 434 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Amphenol in the second quarter worth $29,000. 97.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

