Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SILJ) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – What’s Next?

Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SILJ – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 1,089,768 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 45% from the previous session’s volume of 1,972,832 shares.The stock last traded at $14.65 and had previously closed at $15.08.

Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.11. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.29.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SILJ. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 29,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Fielder Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF by 124.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fielder Capital Group LLC now owns 57,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after acquiring an additional 31,710 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF by 48.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 175,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,740,000 after acquiring an additional 57,484 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $989,000.

About Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF

The ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF (SILJ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks a modified market-cap-weighted index of small-cap silver mining and exploration companies. SILJ was launched on Nov 28, 2012 and is managed by ETF Managers Group.

