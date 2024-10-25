Analysts Issue Forecasts for TFII Q4 Earnings

TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII – Free Report) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q4 2024 earnings estimates for shares of TFI International in a report issued on Tuesday, October 22nd. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.62 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for TFI International’s current full-year earnings is $6.64 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for TFI International’s FY2025 earnings at $7.67 EPS.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($0.19). TFI International had a net margin of 5.67% and a return on equity of 20.25%. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.57 earnings per share.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of TFI International from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Desjardins reduced their price objective on shares of TFI International from $209.00 to $204.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of TFI International from $167.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $149.00 price target (down previously from $176.00) on shares of TFI International in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, CIBC decreased their price objective on TFI International from $174.00 to $166.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, TFI International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.94.

Shares of TFI International stock opened at $134.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.98. TFI International has a 52 week low of $104.91 and a 52 week high of $162.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $142.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $142.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.42 billion, a PE ratio of 24.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.55.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TFII. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in TFI International in the first quarter worth $42,583,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in TFI International by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 174,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,798,000 after acquiring an additional 2,914 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in TFI International by 6.9% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 11,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd bought a new position in TFI International during the first quarter worth about $10,118,000. Finally, Steamboat Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of TFI International by 1.6% in the first quarter. Steamboat Capital Partners LLC now owns 70,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.30% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. This is a positive change from TFI International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. TFI International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.09%.

TFI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items in North America.

