Analysts Offer Predictions for Peoples Bancorp Q4 Earnings

Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO – Free Report) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q4 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Peoples Bancorp in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, October 24th. DA Davidson analyst M. Navas anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.73 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Peoples Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $3.29 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Peoples Bancorp’s FY2025 earnings at $3.35 EPS.

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.07. Peoples Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 20.16%. The business had revenue of $158.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.30 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share.

Separately, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Peoples Bancorp from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.50.

Shares of PEBO opened at $31.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 0.75. Peoples Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $25.24 and a fifty-two week high of $34.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.61 and a 200 day moving average of $30.12.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Peoples Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in Peoples Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 503.9% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,860 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,552 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 20,273.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 3,056 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 3,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $123,000. 60.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Peoples Bancorp news, Director David F. Dierker sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.36, for a total value of $30,360.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,330 shares in the company, valued at $313,618.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,121 shares of company stock worth $64,340. 3.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 4th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 4th. Peoples Bancorp’s payout ratio is 45.58%.

Peoples Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and governmental deposits; and provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction, finance, residential real estate, and consumer indirect and direct loans, as well as home equity lines of credit and overdrafts.

