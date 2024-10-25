Analysts Offer Predictions for Sandstorm Gold Q3 Earnings

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (TSE:SSL – Free Report) – Analysts at Cormark issued their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 23rd. Cormark analyst N. Dion anticipates that the company will earn $0.04 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Sandstorm Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.23 per share.

Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.03 by C$0.01. Sandstorm Gold had a net margin of 17.55% and a return on equity of 2.15%. The firm had revenue of C$56.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$55.48 million.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Friday, October 18th. CIBC increased their price objective on Sandstorm Gold from C$9.00 to C$9.50 in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Sandstorm Gold from C$10.25 to C$11.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$10.50 to C$11.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd.

Sandstorm Gold Stock Performance

Shares of SSL stock opened at C$8.72 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$7.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$7.75. Sandstorm Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$5.36 and a fifty-two week high of C$8.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.63, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.99. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.29, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.11.

Sandstorm Gold Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Friday, October 25th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Sandstorm Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.14%.

Sandstorm Gold Company Profile

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. The company focuses on acquiring royalties and gold and other metals purchase agreements from companies that have advanced stage operating mines. It offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a stream and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine.

