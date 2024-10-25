Analysts Set D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Target Price at $185.67

Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $185.67.

DHI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $200.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $196.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $178.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $141.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DHI. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in D.R. Horton by 11.8% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,053 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 29.5% during the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 3,261 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lifted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 5.8% during the first quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 1,908 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Peak Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 3.0% during the first quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC now owns 18,728 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,082,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the period. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 18.1% during the first quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 17,083 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,811,000 after acquiring an additional 2,620 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton stock opened at $182.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $60.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 7.22 and a quick ratio of 1.30. D.R. Horton has a fifty-two week low of $100.29 and a fifty-two week high of $199.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $187.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $164.36.

D.R. Horton declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, July 18th that allows the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to buy up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

