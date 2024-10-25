Analysts Set D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Target Price at $185.67

Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $185.67.
DHI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $200.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $196.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $178.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $141.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th.
D.R. Horton stock opened at $182.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $60.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 7.22 and a quick ratio of 1.30. D.R. Horton has a fifty-two week low of $100.29 and a fifty-two week high of $199.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $187.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $164.36.
D.R. Horton declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, July 18th that allows the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to buy up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.
D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.
