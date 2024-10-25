AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) Price Target Raised to $90.00 at Guggenheim

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Guggenheim from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Guggenheim currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of AnaptysBio in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of AnaptysBio in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of AnaptysBio from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of AnaptysBio from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.64.

AnaptysBio Stock Down 7.3 %

NASDAQ ANAB opened at $32.22 on Monday. AnaptysBio has a fifty-two week low of $13.36 and a fifty-two week high of $41.31. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.65. The stock has a market cap of $880.22 million, a PE ratio of -5.25 and a beta of -0.29.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.71) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.82). The business had revenue of $10.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.85 million. AnaptysBio had a negative return on equity of 255.68% and a negative net margin of 558.25%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AnaptysBio will post -6.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Paul F. Lizzul sold 1,500 shares of AnaptysBio stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.67, for a total transaction of $58,005.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $595,440.66. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other AnaptysBio news, insider Eric J. Loumeau sold 8,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.82, for a total value of $347,230.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,536.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul F. Lizzul sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.67, for a total value of $58,005.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $595,440.66. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,440 shares of company stock worth $892,936 over the last 90 days. 33.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AnaptysBio

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AnaptysBio in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of AnaptysBio by 55.1% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 475,446 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,927,000 after buying an additional 168,813 shares during the period. nVerses Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AnaptysBio by 700.0% in the third quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Duncan Williams Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AnaptysBio in the third quarter worth approximately $282,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AnaptysBio during the third quarter valued at approximately $405,000.

AnaptysBio Company Profile

AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses in delivering immunology therapeutics. Its products include Rosnilimab, an IgG1 antibody that targets PD-1+ T cells, resulting in their agonism or depletion, broadly impacting pathogenic drivers of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; and ANB032, a non-depleting antibody that binds to the BTLA checkpoint receptor and inhibits activated T cell proliferation; ANB033, a novel anti-CD122 antagonist antibody that targets the shared common beta subunit of the receptors for IL-15 and IL-2; ANB101, a BDCA2 modulator antibody that specifically targets plasmacytoid dendritic cells (pDCs); and Imsidolimab, an antibody that inhibits the interleukin-36 receptor, which is in the Phase 3 development for the treatment of generalized pustular psoriasis.

