AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) Stock Price Down 6.9% – Here’s Why

Shares of AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB – Get Free Report) fell 6.9% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $29.48 and last traded at $30.00. 149,145 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 322,812 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.22.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ANAB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial raised their price objective on AnaptysBio from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of AnaptysBio from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of AnaptysBio in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of AnaptysBio from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of AnaptysBio in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AnaptysBio presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.64.

Get AnaptysBio alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on ANAB

AnaptysBio Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.65. The stock has a market cap of $901.25 million, a PE ratio of -4.89 and a beta of -0.29.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by ($0.82). The company had revenue of $10.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.85 million. AnaptysBio had a negative net margin of 558.25% and a negative return on equity of 255.68%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AnaptysBio, Inc. will post -6.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at AnaptysBio

In other news, CFO Dennis Mulroy sold 12,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.91, for a total value of $487,700.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $189,333.04. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Paul F. Lizzul sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.67, for a total transaction of $58,005.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $595,440.66. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dennis Mulroy sold 12,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.91, for a total transaction of $487,700.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,744 shares in the company, valued at $189,333.04. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 22,440 shares of company stock worth $892,936. Company insiders own 33.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AnaptysBio

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ANAB. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in AnaptysBio by 1.8% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,715 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $745,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC increased its holdings in shares of AnaptysBio by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 10,178 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of AnaptysBio by 700.0% in the 3rd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Values First Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in AnaptysBio during the third quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AnaptysBio in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000.

AnaptysBio Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses in delivering immunology therapeutics. Its products include Rosnilimab, an IgG1 antibody that targets PD-1+ T cells, resulting in their agonism or depletion, broadly impacting pathogenic drivers of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; and ANB032, a non-depleting antibody that binds to the BTLA checkpoint receptor and inhibits activated T cell proliferation; ANB033, a novel anti-CD122 antagonist antibody that targets the shared common beta subunit of the receptors for IL-15 and IL-2; ANB101, a BDCA2 modulator antibody that specifically targets plasmacytoid dendritic cells (pDCs); and Imsidolimab, an antibody that inhibits the interleukin-36 receptor, which is in the Phase 3 development for the treatment of generalized pustular psoriasis.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AnaptysBio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AnaptysBio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.