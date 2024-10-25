AON (NYSE:AON) Hits New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Friday after TD Cowen raised their price target on the stock from $413.00 to $432.00. The stock traded as high as $367.50 and last traded at $367.50, with a volume of 1402 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $356.85.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on AON. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $335.00 price target on shares of AON in a report on Monday, August 5th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of AON from $312.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of AON from $311.00 to $353.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised AON from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $313.00 to $380.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on AON from $344.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AON has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $349.69.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of AON in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Eastern Bank acquired a new stake in AON in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in AON in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in AON in the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of AON by 52.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $347.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $316.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 2.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.58, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.92.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by ($0.15). AON had a return on equity of 252.81% and a net margin of 18.00%. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.74 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.76 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Aon plc will post 15.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AON Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.675 per share. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 1st. AON’s payout ratio is currently 21.58%.

About AON

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides a range of risk and human capital solutions worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

