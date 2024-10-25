Apollo Currency (APL) Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $1.47 Million

Apollo Currency (APL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 25th. Apollo Currency has a total market cap of $1.47 million and $17.91 worth of Apollo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Apollo Currency has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar. One Apollo Currency coin can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Apollo Currency alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.22 or 0.00036922 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00006161 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.48 or 0.00011402 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0709 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00006576 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00001742 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00003292 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0545 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Apollo Currency Profile

Apollo Currency uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on November 1st, 2017. Apollo Currency’s total supply is 21,165,096,531 coins and its circulating supply is 21,158,774,009 coins. The official message board for Apollo Currency is apollofintech.medium.com. The official website for Apollo Currency is aplfintech.com/apollo-currency. Apollo Currency’s official Twitter account is @aplfintech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Apollo Currency Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo Fintech is a leading blockchain and fintech company that provides advanced solutions for financial transactions and digital asset management. They focus on a scalable blockchain platform with smart contracts and innovative consensus protocols for efficient decentralized applications. Apollo Currency (APL) is their native cryptocurrency, used for secure and private transactions while facilitating various financial services within their ecosystem.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollo Currency directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Apollo Currency should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Apollo Currency using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Apollo Currency Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Apollo Currency and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.