Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Shares Bought by Mediolanum International Funds Ltd

Mediolanum International Funds Ltd raised its stake in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) by 12.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 120,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,952 shares during the period. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $15,104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of APO. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the second quarter worth $35,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in Apollo Global Management in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp increased its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 709.3% during the 1st quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in Apollo Global Management by 293.2% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 20.0% in the first quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 77.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Apollo Global Management alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

APO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $153.00 price objective for the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Apollo Global Management from $128.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on Apollo Global Management in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $153.00 price objective on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $134.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $124.00 to $123.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apollo Global Management presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.56.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Pauline Richards acquired 2,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $104.92 per share, with a total value of $246,666.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,007,801.68. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Apollo Global Management Stock Down 1.8 %

NYSE APO traded down $2.60 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $143.69. The company had a trading volume of 779,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,585,203. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $123.89 and its 200 day moving average is $117.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $77.11 and a fifty-two week high of $146.82. The company has a market capitalization of $81.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.62.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $873.18 million. Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 21.90% and a return on equity of 16.98%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.54 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apollo Global Management Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a $0.4625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.49%.

Apollo Global Management Profile

(Free Report)

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. The firm prefers to invest in private and public markets. The firm’s private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth, venture capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Global Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Global Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.