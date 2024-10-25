Appili Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:APLIF) Short Interest Update

Appili Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:APLIF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a decline of 99.0% from the September 30th total of 198,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 232,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Appili Therapeutics Stock Performance

OTCMKTS APLIF remained flat at $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday. 6,799 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 166,371. Appili Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.05. The firm has a market cap of $3.07 million, a PE ratio of -0.84 and a beta of -0.48. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.03.

Get Appili Therapeutics alerts:

Appili Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:APLIF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01).

About Appili Therapeutics

Appili Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition and development of novel medicines for unmet needs in infectious disease in Canada. Its anti-infective portfolio includes ATI-1501, a taste-masked liquid oral suspension formulation of the antibiotic metronidazole to treat anaerobic bacterial, protozoal, and parasitic infections; ATI-1801, a novel topical formulation of paromomycin in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of cutaneous leishmaniasis and disfiguring skin infections; and ATI-1701, which is a live-attenuated vaccine in preclinical trials for Francisella tularensis.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Appili Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Appili Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.