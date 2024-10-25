apricus wealth LLC Acquires 547 Shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

apricus wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,852 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 547 shares during the quarter. State Street accounts for about 2.4% of apricus wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. apricus wealth LLC’s holdings in State Street were worth $3,703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of State Street in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in State Street during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in State Street by 411.9% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 517 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its holdings in shares of State Street by 44.4% in the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 650 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in shares of State Street during the second quarter valued at about $61,000. 87.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get State Street alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

STT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of State Street from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on State Street from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on State Street from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of State Street from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of State Street from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.39.

State Street Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of STT stock opened at $91.87 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.51, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.86. State Street Co. has a 1 year low of $62.78 and a 1 year high of $94.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The asset manager reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 9.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.93 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that State Street Co. will post 8.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other State Street news, EVP John Plansky sold 13,859 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.32, for a total value of $1,265,603.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,108 shares in the company, valued at $5,032,462.56. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

State Street Company Profile

(Free Report)

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; finance leasing; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.