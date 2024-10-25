apricus wealth LLC Increases Stock Position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

apricus wealth LLC increased its position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,257 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the period. J. M. Smucker comprises approximately 1.9% of apricus wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. apricus wealth LLC’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $2,816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Romano Brothers AND Company raised its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company now owns 2,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 4,996.0% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 207,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,092,000 after acquiring an additional 203,136 shares during the last quarter. Guidance Capital Inc. raised its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Guidance Capital Inc. now owns 7,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $952,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 6,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI raised its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 52.1% in the 3rd quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 47,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,796,000 after acquiring an additional 16,402 shares during the last quarter. 81.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SJM shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $138.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of J. M. Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $130.00 to $122.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $123.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, J. M. Smucker has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.25.

J. M. Smucker Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of SJM stock opened at $117.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.55, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.24. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 52 week low of $105.69 and a 52 week high of $134.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $115.59.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 14.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.21 EPS. Analysts predict that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

J. M. Smucker Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is currently 61.10%.

J. M. Smucker Company Profile

(Free Report)

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

