apricus wealth LLC Sells 1,300 Shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ)

apricus wealth LLC decreased its position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ – Free Report) by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the quarter. apricus wealth LLC’s holdings in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF were worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF in the second quarter worth about $36,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $76,000. NBC Securities Inc. raised its holdings in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 523.5% in the 3rd quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 2,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 103.1% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,774 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,408 shares during the period.

VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA GDXJ opened at $53.78 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.80 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.42 and a 200 day moving average of $45.25. VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF has a 1 year low of $30.89 and a 1 year high of $55.58.

About VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

