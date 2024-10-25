ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. ASGN had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 14.30%. The business’s revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.68 EPS. ASGN updated its Q4 guidance to $1.18-1.24 EPS and its Q4 2024 guidance to 1.180-1.240 EPS.

ASGN Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of ASGN stock traded down $1.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $92.75. 246,996 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 293,437. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.65 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.96. ASGN has a twelve month low of $77.37 and a twelve month high of $106.42.

Get ASGN alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ASGN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of ASGN from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of ASGN from $95.00 to $88.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of ASGN in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.44.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, President Randolph C. Blazer sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.03, for a total value of $950,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 85,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,165,262.69. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other ASGN news, President Randolph C. Blazer sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.03, for a total value of $950,300.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 85,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,165,262.69. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jonathan S. Holman sold 503 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.45, for a total transaction of $45,496.35. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $978,759.45. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 13,563 shares of company stock worth $1,279,418. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ASGN Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ASGN Incorporated engages in the provision of information technology (IT) services and solutions in the technology, digital, and creative fields for commercial and government sectors in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through two segments: Commercial and Federal Government. The Commercial Segment provides consulting, creative digital marketing, and permanent placement services primarily to enterprise clients.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ASGN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASGN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.