Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $32.70 Million Stock Holdings in SM Energy (NYSE:SM)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Free Report) by 2,217.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 818,032 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 782,728 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 0.71% of SM Energy worth $32,697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SM. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of SM Energy by 929.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,159,488 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $50,125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046,872 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in SM Energy by 6.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,341,875 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $274,161,000 after purchasing an additional 384,675 shares during the period. SIR Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in SM Energy by 144.7% during the second quarter. SIR Capital Management L.P. now owns 457,854 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $19,793,000 after purchasing an additional 270,754 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its position in shares of SM Energy by 20.0% in the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,552,004 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $77,367,000 after purchasing an additional 258,733 shares during the period. Finally, Diversify Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of SM Energy by 391.2% in the second quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 310,558 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $13,491,000 after buying an additional 247,331 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.56% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on SM. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of SM Energy from $48.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. TD Cowen upgraded SM Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $64.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on SM Energy from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on SM Energy from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of SM Energy from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, SM Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.73.

SM Energy Stock Performance

NYSE SM opened at $42.71 on Friday. SM Energy has a twelve month low of $34.13 and a twelve month high of $53.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 4.18. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.70.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The energy company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $634.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $616.63 million. SM Energy had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 33.18%. The company’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that SM Energy will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SM Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 25th. This is a boost from SM Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.54%.

SM Energy Profile

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. It has working interests in oil and gas producing wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was formerly known as St.

