Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.34 Per Share

Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.34 per share on Friday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. This is a boost from Atlantic Union Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32.

Atlantic Union Bankshares has increased its dividend by an average of 6.9% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 13 consecutive years. Atlantic Union Bankshares has a payout ratio of 39.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Atlantic Union Bankshares to earn $3.33 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 38.4%.

Get Atlantic Union Bankshares alerts:

Atlantic Union Bankshares Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AUB traded down $0.32 on Friday, hitting $36.78. The company had a trading volume of 1,434,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 488,449. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Atlantic Union Bankshares has a 52-week low of $27.63 and a 52-week high of $42.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $37.83 and a 200 day moving average of $35.43. The company has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 15.39 and a beta of 0.89.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Atlantic Union Bankshares ( NASDAQ:AUB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 21st. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. Atlantic Union Bankshares had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 16.25%. The business had revenue of $358.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Atlantic Union Bankshares will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AUB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Atlantic Union Bankshares from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Hovde Group reduced their target price on Atlantic Union Bankshares from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Atlantic Union Bankshares from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.40.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Atlantic Union Bankshares

Atlantic Union Bankshares Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial products and services to consumers and businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale Banking and Consumer Banking. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, time deposit, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and other depository services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantic Union Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantic Union Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.