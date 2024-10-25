Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) Announces Earnings Results

Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.01), Yahoo Finance reports. Atlas Copco had a return on equity of 30.38% and a net margin of 16.59%. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter.
Atlas Copco Price Performance
Shares of Atlas Copco stock traded up $0.06 on Friday, hitting $16.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 503,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 322,137. The company has a market capitalization of $82.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.18. Atlas Copco has a 1 year low of $12.63 and a 1 year high of $20.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.09.
About Atlas Copco
