Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) Announces Earnings Results

Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.01), Yahoo Finance reports. Atlas Copco had a return on equity of 30.38% and a net margin of 16.59%. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter.

Shares of Atlas Copco stock traded up $0.06 on Friday, hitting $16.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 503,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 322,137. The company has a market capitalization of $82.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.18. Atlas Copco has a 1 year low of $12.63 and a 1 year high of $20.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.09.

Atlas Copco AB provides compressed air and gas, vacuum, energy, dewatering and industrial pump, industrial power tool, and assembly and machine vision solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, and Oceania. It operates through Compressor Technique, Vacuum Technique, Industrial Technique, and Power Technique segments.

