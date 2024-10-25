Auto Trader Group plc (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) Short Interest Update

Auto Trader Group plc (OTCMKTS:ATDRY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,400 shares, a drop of 71.1% from the September 30th total of 98,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 187,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Auto Trader Group Price Performance

OTCMKTS:ATDRY traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $2.83. 82,558 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 206,871. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.57. Auto Trader Group has a 12 month low of $1.77 and a 12 month high of $3.00.

Auto Trader Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a $0.0165 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. This is a boost from Auto Trader Group’s previous dividend of $0.01.

Auto Trader Group Company Profile

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company provides vehicle advertisement on its websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

See Also

