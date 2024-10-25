Autoscope Technologies (NASDAQ:AATC) Shares Up 0.9% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Autoscope Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:AATC – Get Free Report) shot up 0.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $7.47 and last traded at $7.47. 1,909 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 7,163 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.40.

Autoscope Technologies Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 25.10 and a quick ratio of 19.60. The firm has a market cap of $40.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 0.78.

Autoscope Technologies (NASDAQ:AATC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.77 million for the quarter. Autoscope Technologies had a net margin of 53.02% and a return on equity of 25.98%.

Autoscope Technologies Dividend Announcement

Autoscope Technologies Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.97%. Autoscope Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.31%.

Autoscope Technologies Corporation develops and markets video and radar processing products for use in intersection control, highway, bridge and tunnel traffic management, and traffic data collection applications in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and North America. It operates in two segments, Intersection and Highway.

