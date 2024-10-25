Avangrid, Inc. Announces Financial Results for Nine-Month Period – 8-K Filing Reviewed

Avangrid, Inc., a leading energy company, recently disclosed its financial outcomes for the nine-month period ending September 30, 2024. The disclosure was made through a news release published on the corporation’s website, www.avangrid.com, on October 22, 2024.

The issued news release, available as Exhibit 99.1, encapsulates detailed information about Avangrid, Inc.’s financial performance during the specified period.

As per the filing, Avangrid, Inc. registered its outcomes and posted the pertinent information for public access. The financial information and further particulars regarding this declaration can be accessed through the provided company website.

This announcement comes in compliance with the regulatory framework stipulated by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Pursuant to Item 2.02 of the filing, Avangrid, Inc. formally shares its results of operations and financial condition. Likewise, under Item 9.01 of the filing, the company lists the respective financial statements and exhibits associated with this disclosure.

As per the details presented in the filing, Avangrid, Inc. submitted a news release dated October 22, 2024, as Exhibit 99.1, on its financial performance for the mentioned period. Additionally, a Cover page Interactive Data File, embedded within the Inline XBRL document, marked as Exhibit 104, is also part of the disclosure.

By the authority of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, Avangrid, Inc.’s report was duly signed on behalf of the registrant by Justin Lagasse, the Senior Vice President – Chief Financial Officer and Controller, on October 22, 2024. The corporation has ensured compliance with all reporting procedures and regulations in the submission of this filing.

Investors and stakeholders of Avangrid, Inc. can refer to the official SEC filing for comprehensive details on the financial results and related disclosures for the specified nine-month period.

This announcement signifies another step in Avangrid, Inc.’s commitment to maintaining transparency and providing timely information to its investors and the broader public regarding its financial performance and operational standing.

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read Avangrid’s 8K filing here.

About Avangrid

Avangrid, Inc, an energy services holding company, engages in the regulated energy transmission and distribution, and renewable energy generation businesses in the United States. The company operates through Networks and Renewables segments. It is involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity; and distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas.

