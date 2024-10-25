Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) Shares Gap Down – Time to Sell?

Shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $23.27, but opened at $22.65. Avantor shares last traded at $22.60, with a volume of 1,533,775 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group reduced their price target on Avantor from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Avantor from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Avantor in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Avantor from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on Avantor from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.00.

Avantor Trading Down 3.8 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. Avantor had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 5.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Avantor

In related news, CAO Steven W. Eck sold 3,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.06, for a total value of $88,336.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $740,372.64. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVTR. Norris Perne & French LLP MI lifted its position in shares of Avantor by 2.8% in the first quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 480,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,277,000 after purchasing an additional 13,047 shares in the last quarter. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Avantor by 39.6% during the first quarter. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC now owns 32,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,000 after purchasing an additional 9,100 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC purchased a new position in Avantor in the first quarter valued at about $1,538,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Avantor by 8,060.6% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 857,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,921,000 after purchasing an additional 846,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH purchased a new stake in shares of Avantor during the 1st quarter worth about $93,000. 95.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avantor Company Profile

Avantor, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

