Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA) Price Target Increased to $78.00 by Analysts at TD Cowen

Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA – Free Report) had its price target raised by TD Cowen from $56.00 to $78.00 in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. TD Cowen currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on RNA. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Avidity Biosciences from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Chardan Capital upped their target price on shares of Avidity Biosciences from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.67.

NASDAQ RNA opened at $45.15 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a PE ratio of -15.36 and a beta of 0.89. Avidity Biosciences has a 52 week low of $4.82 and a 52 week high of $50.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.77.

Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.11. Avidity Biosciences had a negative net margin of 2,381.82% and a negative return on equity of 32.89%. The company had revenue of $2.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.09 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Avidity Biosciences will post -3.01 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Arthur A. Levin sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.63, for a total value of $233,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $691,522.90. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Teresa Mccarthy sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.52, for a total value of $1,213,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 94,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,561,753.36. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Arthur A. Levin sold 5,000 shares of Avidity Biosciences stock in a transaction on Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.63, for a total transaction of $233,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $691,522.90. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 155,543 shares of company stock valued at $6,995,842 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.68% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 132.1% in the 1st quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,825,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $148,654,000 after acquiring an additional 3,315,000 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 4,661.3% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,242,833 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,704,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216,730 shares during the period. RA Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 33.7% in the first quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,282,180 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $83,761,000 after purchasing an additional 827,647 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 2,263.7% in the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 739,039 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,190,000 after purchasing an additional 707,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farallon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avidity Biosciences in the first quarter worth $15,467,000.

Avidity Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the delivery of RNA therapeutics. It develops antibody oligonucleotide conjugates (AOC) that are designed to treat diseases previously untreatable with RNA therapeutics. The company's lead product candidate AOC 1001 for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1, a rare monogenic muscle disease that is in phase 1/2 clinical trial.

