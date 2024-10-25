Avon Protection (LON:AVON) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Avon Protection plc (LON:AVON – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,257.15 ($16.32) and traded as low as GBX 1,245 ($16.16). Avon Protection shares last traded at GBX 1,248 ($16.20), with a volume of 20,813 shares trading hands.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Avon Protection in a report on Thursday, July 25th.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,232.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,257.09. The company has a market capitalization of £373.20 million, a P/E ratio of -2,704.35, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.54.

Avon Protection plc provides respiratory, chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear and head protection solutions for military and first responder agencies in the United Kingdom, Europe, and the United States. The company offers respiratory products, including respirators, filters, powered and supplied air, escape hoods, underwater systems, and thermal image camera, and CBRN protective wear, as well as spares and accessories.

