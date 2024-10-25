B Communications (OTCMKTS:BCOMF) Trading Down 7.9% – Here’s Why

Shares of B Communications Ltd (OTCMKTS:BCOMF – Get Free Report) traded down 7.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $3.00 and last traded at $3.25. 250 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $3.53.

B Communications Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $338.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.49.

B Communications (OTCMKTS:BCOMF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $587.68 million for the quarter. B Communications had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 50.01%.

About B Communications

B Communications Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications services for business and private customers in Israel. It operates through Interior Landline Communication, Cellular Communication, Bezeq International Services, and Multi-Channel TV segments. The company offers landline interior communications, including telephony, internet services and infrastructure, transmission and data communication, and wholesale services; and cellular radio-telephone services.

