Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) Shares Gap Up – Should You Buy?

Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $166.16, but opened at $182.13. Balchem shares last traded at $177.09, with a volume of 10,209 shares.

Several research analysts have commented on BCPC shares. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Balchem from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Balchem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th.

Balchem Stock Up 5.0 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $171.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $162.12. The firm has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.83.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $234.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.26 million. Balchem had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 10.94%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Balchem Co. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Balchem news, SVP Gunsteren Job Leonard Van sold 7,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.05, for a total value of $1,395,387.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,540 shares in the company, valued at $1,537,627. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE raised its position in Balchem by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 43,287 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,708,000 after purchasing an additional 2,510 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Balchem by 1.9% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 83,221 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,895,000 after buying an additional 1,553 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Balchem during the first quarter worth about $430,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Balchem by 4.9% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,722 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,281,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in Balchem by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 37,117 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,751,000 after acquiring an additional 6,652 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the nutritional, food, pharmaceutical, animal health, medical device sterilization, plant nutrition, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Human Nutrition and Health, Animal Nutrition and Health, and Specialty Products.

