Ballentine Partners LLC Decreases Stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Ballentine Partners LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,509 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $7,402,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. PSI Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 116.7% during the 3rd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 625.0% in the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Cordant Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Atlanta Consulting Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter worth $32,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

IWM opened at $219.75 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $161.67 and a one year high of $228.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $217.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $209.63.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

