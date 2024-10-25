Ballentine Partners LLC Purchases 4,100 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Ballentine Partners LLC grew its position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,398 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $4,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated grew its position in General Electric by 16.7% during the third quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 4,924 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $885,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of General Electric by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 8,086 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,525,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449 shares in the last quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of General Electric by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 18,535 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,495,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares in the last quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of General Electric by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 14,893 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,809,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its position in General Electric by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 776 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. 74.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GE has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on General Electric from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Bank of America raised their price target on General Electric from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their price objective on General Electric from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Melius Research raised their target price on shares of General Electric from $194.00 to $202.00 in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $200.93.

General Electric Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of GE opened at $179.64 on Friday. General Electric has a 1-year low of $84.58 and a 1-year high of $194.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $179.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $168.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.90, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.18.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.02. General Electric had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 7.66%. The business had revenue of $9.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

General Electric Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.72%.

About General Electric

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

