Ballentine Partners LLC Purchases 4,342 Shares of Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR)

Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 254,399 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,342 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC owned approximately 1.33% of Forrester Research worth $4,582,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in Forrester Research during the 4th quarter valued at $2,327,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Forrester Research by 52.3% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,553 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in Forrester Research by 63.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 24,023 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 9,299 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in Forrester Research by 44.4% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 58,098 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,253,000 after buying an additional 17,864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Forrester Research in the first quarter worth approximately $223,000. 55.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Forrester Research Stock Down 3.3 %

Shares of FORR stock opened at $15.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Forrester Research, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.04 and a 12 month high of $27.89. The stock has a market cap of $287.37 million, a P/E ratio of 501.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.93.

Insider Transactions at Forrester Research

Forrester Research ( NASDAQ:FORR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $121.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.21 million. Forrester Research had a net margin of 0.32% and a return on equity of 6.52%. On average, research analysts expect that Forrester Research, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Ryan Darrah sold 3,895 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.26, for a total transaction of $71,122.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $358,626.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 39.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com cut Forrester Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st.

About Forrester Research

Forrester Research, Inc operates as an independent research and advisory company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Research, Consulting, and Events. The Research segment primary subscription research services include Forrester Decisions, Forrester Research, and SiriusDecisions Research, which are designed to provide business and technology leaders with a proven path to growth through customer obsession.

Featured Stories

