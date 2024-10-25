Ballentine Partners LLC Sells 10,497 Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Ballentine Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 736,243 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,497 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $21,484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 85,303,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,153,908,000 after acquiring an additional 1,381,789 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5,410.5% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,769,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,935,000 after purchasing an additional 2,719,430 shares in the last quarter. Rebalance LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rebalance LLC now owns 2,055,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,977,000 after buying an additional 101,963 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,858,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,351,000 after buying an additional 7,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orgel Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,706,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,796,000 after buying an additional 75,392 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHE opened at $28.68 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.09 and a 200 day moving average of $26.96. The company has a market capitalization of $9.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 0.83. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $22.95 and a 12 month high of $30.25.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

