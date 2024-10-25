Ballentine Partners LLC Sells 1,255 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR)

Ballentine Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR – Free Report) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 241,190 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,255 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC owned approximately 0.29% of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF worth $14,696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 50.0% during the second quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 675 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the second quarter worth about $76,000.

iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Stock Performance

IEUR stock opened at $58.45 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.22 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $59.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.53. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a 52-week low of $47.10 and a 52-week high of $61.81.

iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (IEUR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Europe IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed European securities. IEUR was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

